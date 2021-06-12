COMIC BOOKS: The Shield

When Archie Comics refers to its star-spangled protagonist as "America's first patriotic superhero," one can't help but think of Captain America.
Even the name of the Archie Comics character reinforces that thought. The character is named The Shield.
He is part of the Archie Comics superhero team the Mighty Crusaders.
Real quick: while "The Mighty Crusaders" and "The Shield" are published by Archie Comics, the company, the superhero characters and stories have nothing really to do with Archie Andrews and the Riverdale gang.
"The Shield" is a one-shot issue with a story delving into a challenge to the character's patriotic legacy, according to Archie Comics. Rob Liefeld is the creative impetus behind "The Shield's" art and script.
Can "The Shield" escape the shadow of Captain America?
The release date doesn't help.
Its set for June 30 ... a few days before the Fourth of July.
