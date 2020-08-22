Yes, another review of another Dynamite Comics collection of "The Shadow."
This may be "The Shadow" title that uncertain "Shadow" fans have been seeking for years or even decades.
In the past, something always seemed to be missing from comics adaptations of The Shadow.
Past creators and comics companies either kept the character too two-dimensional or too embalmed in the past, or they tried something completely different and removed The Shadow from his time of the 1930s and early '40s and placed him in modern times or even the future, made him ironic, or darkly humorous.
All entertaining but not fully satisfying.
With the Dynamite Comics run, The Shadow is still in the world of the 1930s but he's more than a cardboard character in slouch hat, red scarf, maniacal laugh, blazing guns and the ability to bend men's minds and wills. Though all of those elements are here.
Dynamite explores his background, revealing aspects of his origins while keeping the shadows of its mystery. Readers better see how he works with his various associates and how he pieces together a mystery. We get a better look at his alter ego, Lamont Cranston, and his relationship with Margo Lane.
And The Shadow is neither omnipresent nor omniscient as he has seemed in past incarnations. He has amazing abilities but those abilities are challenged in the Dynamite stories.
And while set in the '30s, the Dynamite books delve into a 21st century ethos of action and storytelling.
In this third Dynamite collection, "The Shadow: The Light of the World," The Shadow faces The Light, a woman dedicated to eradicating the material stains she sees ruining people's godly souls.
The story arc, of course, pits The Shadow against The Light with plenty of action but also contrasts their missions which on the surface seem similar – violently dispatching evil.
Yet, while The Shadow wreaks havoc on actions of people who have committed crimes, The Light executes people for their damaged lives, the trajectory of their souls, rather than those committing outright crimes.
Another Shadow tale worth seeing the light of day.
