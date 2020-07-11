Walter B. Gibson's The Shadow has had a rich life: Radio, pulp magazines, movies and comic books.
Lots of comic books.
The Shadow has been featured in titles from Marvel, DC, Dynamite, etc. A variety of creators have spun his tales. Some have kept him entrenched in the 1920s-40s of his original creation and others have placed him in contemporary times. Some have even crossed him with other comics characters – such as a couple of Batman/Shadow story arcs.
But no comic book company has devoted the time, space and energy to The Shadow than Dynamite.
It has published a long-running series, special mini-series, pushed the crossovers, and placed the character in various eras.
The monthly Dynamite series started with "The Shadow: The Fire of Creation." The early story arcs are collected in trade paperback collections.
The first one combines a bit of Shadow origin with a tale of international intrigue in the 1930s era prior to World War II. The tale is set in the era of the Nanking Massacre.
This is gritty stuff. The art and story are violent and graphic. This is no Shadow satire like the Howard Chaykin take on the character. The Dynamite Shadow is brutal and straightforward story telling – filled with intrigue and mystery.
Given the character seeks the evil that lurks in the hearts of men, The Shadow finds it and the Dynamite version reveals it.
