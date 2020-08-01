Dynamite Comics seems to find the right twists for telling solid stories about The Shadow.
Dynamite's main run didn't toss the Shadow into a modern setting or a futuristic setting. Instead, the early issues keep the Shadow in the late 1920s-early 1940s of the pulp era, of the radio serial days, when he was first created.
But the Dynamite creators bring a modern sense of brutal storytelling to the character who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men. All while showing a knowledge of the real horrors from the era's history.
In "The Shadow: Revolution," the second collection of the character's monthly installments as a Dynamite title, the Shadow becomes embroiled in the Spanish civil war.
As with the first volume, the Dynamite team spend a little more time with Lamont Cranston than many past takes on the Shadow. Cranston is the playboy millionaire facade for the Shadow. Cranston also does most of the legwork here in pinpointing just when, where and how the Shadow should strike.
The Dynamite series peels back some of the layers of mystery behind the Shadow's powers to cloud men's minds.
The Shadow has long been inspired and encumbered by the secrets of his background. The mystery keeps the character in a conflict of being simultaneously interesting but dull.
Dynamite reveals glimpses of the character's background as a brutal bad man transcended into a brutal good man who fights for the light from the shadows. And this makes the Shadow a more three-dimensional character.
The Dynamite "Shadow" books are worth a continued read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.