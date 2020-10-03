The fourth Dynamite Comics collection of "The Shadow" is appropriately titled "Bitter Fruit."
Not only does it take a phrase from the Shadow's famed mantra: "The weeds of crime bear bitter fruit" – the fourth volume also represents the final issues of the Dynamite version of the Shadow.
Bitter fruit, indeed, for fans of Walter B. Gibson's mysterious creation.
The Dynamite version unraveled some of the mystery behind the Shadow. It took stabs at his history, at the warlord he was prior to becoming the Shadow, at his personal life as Lamont Cranston with Margo Lane, at his relationship with his network of informants and assistants.
Dynamite kept the Shadow in his original era of the late 1920s and '30s but thrust him into more modern, grittier and mature storytelling.
In "The Shadow: Bitter Fruit," the Shadow finds a ring similar to the one he wears. The discovery sets him on a globe-trotting hunt that brings him back home to the streets of New York and to a person from his past.
But again, "Bitter Fruit" marks the end of this Dynamite "Shadow" run but Dynamite has done other things with the Shadow.
Dynamite has republished past Shadow stories by Michael Kaluta, Howard Chaykin and others that were originally published by Marvel and DC Comics.
There are team ups with Batman, and "Dark Nights," the Shadow team up with the Green Hornet.
Dynamite has published limited mini-series featuring the Shadow such as "The Death of Margo Lane" and "Shadow: Year One."
And the Shadow as part of a team with "Masks," allying him with the Green Hornet, Kato, the Spider, Zorro, the Black Bat and other heroes from the age of radio.
So plenty of other "Shadow" titles to explore but having discovered this series and then learning it was canceled after 25 issues, well, it will be missed.
