Back in the early days of 1980s "graphic novels," Marvel Comics published a hardcover one-shot story about the Shadow – the mysterious, gun-slinging, laughing crimefighter who starred as the hero of a radio melodrama.
Writer Denny O'Neil and artists Michael W. Kaluta and Russ Heath poured a great amount of plot, action and visual splendor into "The Shadow 1941: Hitler's Astrologer."
To keep with the more open format of the late 1980s graphic novels, the book has a bit of language and adult themes, which seem tame by comparison to standards today. But otherwise, "Hitler's Astrologer" is a more traditional Shadow story.
The Shadow remains mostly a mystery; his allies provide the support he needs to operate; Margo Lane is sort of his girlfriend/girl Friday with no hint of the more intimate relationship of more recent storylines. In-depth characterization is the shortcoming of the book.
The plot here: A young woman is chased by Nazis through the streets of New York. She is a young German and she is wanted back in Berlin. O'Neil is a legendary DC comics writer who brought his top storytelling skills to Marvel and the Shadow more than 30 years ago when the book was first published.
Dynamite Comics attained the comic book rights to the Shadow several years ago. Dynamite has created some compelling Shadow stories set in the character's original setting of the 1930s-40s as well as stories set in more contemporary times. But the comics publisher has also republished past Shadow works by both Marvel and DC.
"The Shadow 1941: Hitler's Astrologer" is a wonderful, one-volume book for any Shadow fan looking for a more traditional approach to the character who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.