COMIC BOOKS: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest

Alan Moore may not allow his name to be attached to movies and television series based on his comics and graphic novels and he may spend more time writing novels such as the 1200-plus page “Jerusalem” but he is still writing comics. Moore is a master of the comic book form.
He revolutionized “Swamp Thing” almost 40 years ago. He created “The Watchmen,” “V for Vendetta,” “To Hell” and “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.”
Since the first “League” 20-plus years ago, both Moore and artist Kevin O’Neill have returned to the team of fictional icons on several occasions. More recently with “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest.”
This League is more extraordinary women than gentlemen.
“The Tempest” is considered the eighth and final volume in the series, following “League” Vols. 1, 2, “The Black Dossier,” Vol. 3, three “Nemo” editions.
Moore and O’Neill are not afraid to challenge readers. “The Tempest” is told in a variety of styles from the traditional comics format of panels and illustrations to photo panels to prose to a 3D section (yes, 3D glasses come with the book).
And the challenges come not only in formatting and style but in ideas and storytelling.
One should not approach “The Tempest” carelessly but with raised eyebrow and an open mind. It is enjoyable without having read all of the Nemo editions, but is likely more satisfying for having the back stories from those three volumes, but readers should at least read the previous “League” editions before entering this “Tempest.”
Note: The books are far more graphic in nature than the movie adaptation starring Sean Connery.
