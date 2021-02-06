Al Ewing and Joe Bennett continue making "The Immortal Hulk" one frightening book through both the writing and art respectively.
Ewing explores the expected fear-factor elements with terrible things happening but also delving into the fractured psyche of Bruce Banner and his Hulks, as well as his/their relationship with his/their dead father.
A traditional "Hulk smash" Hulk bawling with sorrow and remorse for emitting a radioactive explosion that kills an entire town is particularly disturbing, so is a lizard Hulk lurking chained inside Banner's mind.
Bennett pencils horrific scenes of monsters, decimation, mangled things, various Hulks bursting from the bodies of other Hulks, etc.
Together, Ewing and Bennett have made "The Immortal Hulk" a terribly frightening book.
In this latest collection, "The Keeper of the Door," they bring together elements first introduced in the earliest issues of "The Immortal Hulk" a few years ago.
Behind that "door" lurks the Hulk's arch-nemesis, the Leader. Here, the figuratively and literally big-brained gamma-soaked genius not only poses a threat to Banner/Hulk from the outside but from the inside as well as he has found the key to not only entering the fractured psyche of Banner/Hulk but a way to kidnap personalities from Hulk's brain.
After a couple diversions that seemed to take "Immortal" off track, "The Keeper of the Door" brings this Hulk/these Hulks back to the horror fold.
