COMIC BOOKS: The Fox: Family Values

Archie Comics isn't just Archie comics.
While, yes, Archie Andrews, Jughead, Betty, Veronica and the Riverdale gang dominate the Archie Comics Publications, the company does publish other characters.
Such as The Fox.
"'The Fox: Family Values' follows the life of the super heroic Patton family, all considered 'freak magnets' who can’t help but do what they can to save the day … whether they like it or not," according to a statement from Archie Comics.
The 32-page, one-shot comic contains mostly new material from writer/artist Dean Haspiel “Mid-Life Pisces.”
"Can a family of antiheroes with three different philosophical points of view break bread at the end of the day? The patriarch, investigative journalist Paul Patton, Jr. (a.k.a. The Fox) is desperate to find another story. He tries to get his son, Shinji (a.k.a. Ghost Fox) to come along with him but his teenage son is more interested in dating than finding exclusive stories," according to the statement. "Meanwhile, his wife, Mae (She Fox) must confront some sins of her past in the form of two super-villains."
In "Back to Back," another new story, readers meet Paul and Mae before they were married.
The comic also includes a reprint of a Fox story by legendary comic creator Alex Toth.
The comic was released this month.
