For some reason, probably my overlooking it or some failing of navigating the Internet, Jason Aaron's conclusion to his landmark storyline of Jane Foster becoming Thor eluded me.
It hasn't been available as a digital download and I missed the trade paperback collection on the book store shelves, so finally I ordered "The Death of the Mighty Thor."
Well worth the wait and the constant searching.
Aaron had a long successful and controversial run writing the Thor comic book. Nothing was more controversial than the years-long story arc of Jane Foster becoming the Mighty Thor.
In a massive twist, Mjolnir, the hammer, deemed the traditional Thor unworthy to wield it. The traditional Thor became the Odinson, or the "unworthy Thor." Jane Foster, Thor's former girlfriend who had been battling breast cancer, became the new female Thor.
As the inscription on Mjolnir has read since Marvel introduced its version of the Norse thunder god back in "Journey into Mystery" No. 83, "whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor."
In Jane Foster's case, the hammer inscription read "she be worthy."
And she was.
Whenever she wielded the hammer, she was transformed into the mighty one. But when she turned back to Jane Foster, she was more ill than prior to becoming Thor. Being Thor threatened to kill her.
Aaron and Marvel took a big risk changing the set-up for Thor, especially during the period of the "Thor" and "Avengers" movies. A female Thor angered many long-time readers, especially with the storyline running years. But it is a fascinating storyline, one worthy of being read in full.
Even if one must seek high and low for this powerful conclusion.
