Hard to believe it's been 30 years since Neil Gaiman's four-part comic "The Books of Magic" was first published.
But there it is. Right on the cover. "The Books of Magic: 30th Anniversary Edition." And it is also part of "The Sandman Universe Collection." And instead of being part of the Vertigo imprint of DC, which was the original publisher of "Books" and most of "The Sandman" run, it's now part of the edgy DC Black Label.
No matter the titles, the collection connection or the imprint, "The Books of Magic" remain, well, magical.
Gaiman is at his storytelling best here as four cosmic and magical beings – the Phantom Stranger, John Constantine, Doctor Occult and Mister E. – introduce 13-year-old Timothy Hunter to the worlds of magic. And they offer him a choice – does he want to enter the magical realms or not?
In the first part, the Stranger presents the past. Part two, Constantine introduces him to the magic of the present. Part three, Dr. Occult takes Timothy to the faerie realm. Part four, Mister E. takes the teen down one rabbit hole to the possible end of time.
Gaiman weaves aspects of the DC Universe and mythology throughout the four parts. And he is joined by a different artist on each leg of the odyssey: John Bolton, Scott Hampton, Charles Vess and Paul Johnson.
Gaiman includes a touch of the Endless from his groundbreaking "Sandman" comics in the "Books" also.
Thirty years or not, "The Books of Magic" remain timeless.
