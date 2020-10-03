Too early for Christmas?
Don't tell Archie Andrews.
Archie Comics ended September with the release of "The Best of Archie Christmas Comics."
The book is filled with 250-plus pages of Christmas tales reprinted from the past eight decades of Archie Comics.
Readers looking for the darker or more soap opera-like Archie and gang of "Riverdale" will be disappointed.
Readers looking for the classic, light-hearted Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Reggie and Moose of the past, this book is the Christmas gift for you.
