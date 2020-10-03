The Best of Archie Christmas Comics

The Best of Archie Christmas Comics

Too early for Christmas?

Don't tell Archie Andrews.

Archie Comics ended September with the release of "The Best of Archie Christmas Comics."

The book is filled with 250-plus pages of Christmas tales reprinted from the past eight decades of Archie Comics. 

Readers looking for the darker or more soap opera-like Archie and gang of "Riverdale" will be disappointed. 

Readers looking for the classic, light-hearted Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Reggie and Moose of the past, this book is the Christmas gift for you.

