COMIC BOOKS: The Best Archie Comic Ever

Archie is a high-flying, hard-hitting superhero. Jughead is a barbarian. Betty is a superspy facing the world's most dangerous woman, Veronica.
It's "The Best Archie Comic Ever."
"Best" is the latest in a series of themed, one-shot anthologies from Archie Comics.
"Archie Andrews contains multitudes," Fred Van Lente, who writes the Archie superhero story, said in a statement released by Archie Comics, "and 'The Best Archie Comic Ever' is like a prism with infinite sides, reflecting every endless possibility. Also, it was cool to do a Pureheart comic with my pal Tim Seeley. It is very funny and will make you laugh, it has exactly one meme joke, enjoy."
Seeley is the artist. The story is built around Archie's superpowered alter ego, Pureheart the Powerful, who first appeared in "Life with Archie" No. 42 in 1965.
The one-shot issue is scheduled for a June 15 release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.