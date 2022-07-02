COMIC BOOKS: The Best Archie Comic Ever

It's simply "The Best Archie Comic Ever."
Or so Archie Comics has dubbed and titled its special one-shot issue featuring the Archie gang in some rather unique situations.
Unique situations is rather common for Archie these days. But that's not a bad thing.
Archie Comics have thrust Archie into being a soldier in World War II, a 1950s rock star, an adult who had to choose between Betty and Veronica, a soap opera heartthrob with "Riverdale" and has teamed him with the 1960s Batman and Robin, the rock group KISS and Marvel Comics' The Punisher and pitted him against the Predator.
So, "The Best Archie Comic Ever" presents Archie as a superhero, Jughead as a barbarian and Betty as a superspy facing Veronica, the "world's most dangerous woman." Three different stories featuring the Archie gang in various environments.
"The Best Archie Comic Ever" is a one-shot comic book available now.
