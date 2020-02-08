Given that Jason Aaron is the writer behind "Thor" and the mega Marvel Thor-related crossover "War of the Realms," it shouldn't surprise that his writing stint on "The Avengers" is also deeply steeped in the realms war.
"The Avengers: War of the Realms" trade paperback collection of the monthly "Avengers" comics issues 18-21 dives deep into the mega-story (though this collection can stand on its own, it makes more sense if one has read the stand-alone "Realms" trade paperback collection).
Still, "Avengers" fans will want to make this visit, "Realms" readers or not.
Aaron takes a closer look at the psyche of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. For years, She-Hulk was a smart, funny pin-up female version of the Hulk — think less smash and more panache. In "The Avengers," she has bulked up physically and hulked up in terms of anger-management issues.
Aaron also supplies one of the funnest after-battle breaks as the Avengers discover a heated lake they treat as a giant hot tub.
One entire issue, though related to the Realm, looks at the Squadron Supreme of America, led by the new and dastardly one-time SHIELD agent Phil Coulson. Coulson and the Squadron promise to play a larger role in future issues.
Any reader familiar with Jason Aaron's work should not be disappointed with his "Avengers" work even if it seems like he writes half of the Marvel titles.
