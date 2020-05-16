Jason Aaron has done a lot of great things with "The Avengers."
As writer, he reconstituted the big three of Captain America, Iron Man and Thor.
He brought in past Avenger favorites such as Black Panther, Captain Marvel and She-Hulk while bringing in new and unexpected additions to the roster such as Blade and Ghost Rider.
He's thrown in unexpected twists: Avengers headquarters is the giant body of a long-dead Celestial; Thor and She-Hulk have a relationship; as Avengers chairman, Black Panther established an auxiliary group to help the superteam; the Avengers encounter Dracula.
Aaron has done so many things.
Maybe too many things.
The past two story arc collections, including the latest "Challenge of the Ghost Riders," have so many things happening that readers may feel like they're missing some issues even though the entire issue run is collected in these trade paperback and ebook collections.
Or some readers may wonder what happened to the promise of a few years ago that Aaron's run would get back to the primary Avengers. Granted, every story arc can't be Cap, Thor and Iron Man, but this one feels more like a Ghost Rider run than an Avengers story arc.
Basically, the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider (the Avenger) must race the Johnny Blaze Ghost Rider (who rules the netherworld). Ghost Riders from the past make appearances as does the cosmic Ghost Rider who is fueled by the future spirit of the Punisher.
This Avengers collection is so Ghost Rider centric that Marvel throws in "All-New Ghost Rider" No. 1 at the end just to keep with the theme.
Readers who dig Ghost Rider will dig this story arc. Readers looking for the Avengers may want to wait until the next story arc to be collected, or look for the latest monthly issues now.
