COMIC BOOKS: The Amazing Spider-Man: Lifetime Achievement

J. Jonah Jameson.
If you've ever spent any time reading Spider-Man, the name rings a bell.
The cigar-chewing Daily Bugle newspaper publisher with the brush cut and Charlie Chaplin mustache. Irate boss who always skimps on paying news photographer Peter Parker for his photos of Spider-man. Spider-Man's nemesis. The man who repeatedly wrote editorials proclaiming Spider-Man a menace.
Been a part of Spider-Man's storylines since the earliest days of Spider-Man about 60 years ago.
Now that we're all caught up: "The Amazing Spider-Man" under the creative direction of writer Nick Spencer does a few new things with J. Jonah Jameson.
For starters, he's no longer with The Daily Bugle. He's a talk radio personality.
Instead of calling Spider-Man a menace and making a call to action for Spider-Man's arrest, Jameson's taking to the airwaves proclaiming Spider-Man a hero.
And in the story arc "Lifetime Achievement," Jameson and Spidey team up.
Essentially, New York Mayor Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, wants to bestow upon Jameson a lifetime achievement award ... as long as Jameson can get Spider-Man to pose with them for a photo during the ceremony.
Good luck.
In the meantime, Jameson is kidnapped. Spider-Man comes to the rescue. Like the other collections in this series, "Lifetime Achievement" is a fun ride for longtime "Spider-Man" fans and can serve as solid introductions to new readers.
