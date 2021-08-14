COMIC BOOKS: The Amazing Spider-Man: Back to Basics

Looking to drop in on everyone's friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man?
Plenty of choices. Plenty of entry points to see what Peter Parker has been up to.
But there are plenty of unexpected things, too.
Folks looking for a more traditional Spider-Man title may be shocked if they pick up the "Superior Spider-Man" where Peter Parker is accompanied by the mind of arch-enemy Dr. Octopus. Though it's important to understand that happened even if choosing another entry point.
Such as writer Nick Spencer's run on the revamped "The Amazing Spider-Man."
"Back to Basics" collects issues 1-5 of Spencer's run. And it's a fun place to get reacquainted with the world of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the comics.
Peter and long-time girlfriend/wife/love interest Mary Jane had apparently split in past books. They get back together early on here.
Peter apparently ran his own tech/science business in past runs and moved from being a news photographer to being science editor at The Daily Bugle. That doesn't last long with Spencer. Peter is accused of plagiarism for a paper written with his name but had originally been penned by Otto Octavius – see that "Superior Spider-Man" knowledge comes in handy.
As the subtitle of this storyline suggests, Spencer is getting "Back to Basics," dismantling Spider-Man/Peter Parker of other writers' twists and moving him back into a more traditional position for Spencer to do his own thing.
Such as splitting the psyches of Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Peter gets the moral certainty that has long made Spidey a hero; Spider-Man gets the powers, the brilliant mind and the chutzpah that makes him powerful, daring and dangerous.
Spencer's "The Amazing Spider-Man" looks like fun. It should be fun checking in on collections from more of his "Spider" run.
