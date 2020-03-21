After the build-up of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," it's a bit difficult to get back into Thanos.
After all, for years, ever since the 2012 credits scene in "The Avengers," Marvel movies gave Thanos a huge build-up.
For a while, admittedly, I searched out past storylines, such as the old "Avengers/Marvel Two-in-One" annuals as well as "The Infinity Gauntlet" and newer stuff such as "Infinity," because the Thanos need was real.
Now, it's more of a "meh" OK, Thanos.
Nothing wrong with the latest trade paperback collection "Thanos: Zero Sanctuary" but it doesn't exactly do it either.
I've lost that Thanos feeling.
Here, readers get a back story of Thanos raising Gamora. How he raised her, etc. Feels like familiar ground.
Writer Tini Howard, artist Ariel Olivetti and colorist Antonio Fabela do solid work but this is the Thanos that is more "big, bad guy" than the metaphysical, homicidal conundrum Thanos can be and has been.
Maybe, I just need some more Jim Starlin Thanos. Starlin created Thanos and knows the character thoroughly. Perhaps, it's time to seek out his latest outing with the character.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.