When Frank Miller created "Batman Year One" a few decades ago, it was an exceptional story.
"Batman Year One" followed Bruce Wayne during his first year fighting crime in Gotham. It covered his return to Gotham City, the realization he needed to be a symbol, becoming Batman, fighting cops in a corrupt police department, meeting Selina Kyle, etc.
The miniseries also covered James Gordon's first year as a police detective on the GCPD, as he battled treacherous partners and personal stress as long as being charged with curbing the activities of one masked vigilante.
Coming after Miller's landmark "The Dark Knight Returns," "Batman Year One" became a classic of its own. Portions of the story became Batman canon, still referenced in the comics 30 years later.
Miller and artist John Romita Jr. create a wonderful story with "Superman Year One" but it's hard imagining any of the story elements becoming part of Superman canon (at least the ones that aren't already canon) or this book becoming a classic fondly remembered decades later.
Doesn't mean "Superman Year One" is not good. But it arrives in a different market at a different time.
Books such as Miller's "Dark Knight Returns" and "Batman Year One" changed the way comics are written and produced.
Both were sort of "what if" books – What if Bruce Wayne retired then felt compelled to become Batman again as an older man? What if we could see how Bruce Wayne became Batman? Their success led to numerous other alternative takes on well-known heroes both in DC and Marvel. Now, characters are repeatedly revamped, killed and resurrected, aged, retired, stripped of powers and abilities, replaced by other people, etc. Mini-series re-imagine well-known characters' origins and careers, etc.
So, Miller's "Superman Year One" falls into the long shadow created by Miller with the "Batman" books he created decades ago.
Still doesn't mean Miller and Romita's talents are diminished and that this isn't a welcome addition to the genre of new takes on familiar characters.
However, "Superman Year One" is more than just one year.
The storyline follows his well-known escape from doomed Krypton and his childhood with adopted family of the Kents in Kansas, but it mixes the familiar with new angles – young Clark flexing his powers against school bullies.
There's also an interesting take on Clark seeking a way to help the world. He enlists in the Navy and is recruited into the Navy SEALs.
And he meets Lois Lane, becomes interested in journalism and makes his way to Metropolis.
All taking place longer than a year.
But that's OK.
This is Frank Miller. This is John Romita Jr.
The mini-series has been collected in a prestige format that is reminiscent of a big children's picture book – large pages, colorful illustrations, prestige hard-cover look.
But this isn't a kid's book. "Superman Year One" falls into the DC Black Label imprint – stories designed for a more mature audience.
"Superman Year One" is worth a look but some readers may want to wait for the less expensive trade paperback whenever it is published.
