Discovering the Brian Michael Bendis Superman runs has been like rediscovering Superman.
Bendis is the writer on both "Superman" and "Action Comics." With "Superman," he takes the Man of Steel into the cosmos while with "Action," Big Blue is more at home with adventures on Earth and as Clark Kent.
At least, so far.
In "Superman: The Unity Saga: The House of El," Clark and Lois' son, Jon, shares the story of his space adventure with grandpa Jor-El.
It's a story ripped out of time in more ways than one. Jon has been gone for several years, aging from a 10-year-old to a 17-year-old. For Clark and Lois, their son has only been gone for three weeks. For us, the readers, his departure and return represents about a year and a half of story telling.
So, things went wrong in space. Jon is imprisoned by an amoral version of his father for years. He has troubles with Jor-El, etc.
His parents are shocked, angry, saddened and proud of Jon's ability to survive and endure but that's a lot of years lost seeing their son grow up.
Meanwhile, Jor-El is the focus of a galactic posse, while a Kryptonian crew seeks him as well. Superman and son must untangle the mess and readers learn why "The House of El" and the previous collection "Phantom Earth" fall under "The Unity Saga" header.
Another great storyline from Bendis, ably supported by the powerful artwork of Ivan Reis and Brandon Peterson.
All hail, the House of El.
