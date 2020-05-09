Writer Brian Michael Bendis was given full run of the flagship Superman titles: "Superman" and "Action Comics."
Bendis' "Action Comics" run, so far, is more about the personalities of Clark Kent and his supporting cast from The Daily Planet. "Action" has been more about his earthbound adventures and foes.
"Superman," so far, with "The Unity Saga," is the Superman dealing with cosmic threats. The Superman who is too busy being Superman at that moment to spend much time being Clark. The Superman dealing with threats so large he needs the Justice League.
Bendis started his Superman run with the "Man of Steel," a miniseries that introduced Rogol Zaar, a being that claims to have destroyed Krypton and wants to destroy all Kryptonian remnants.
Rogol Zaar returns as the Earth and all of its inhabitants are pulled into the Phantom Zone, the Kryptonian prison dimension. Superman works with an ailing Justice League to free Earth from the Phantom Zone, while battling Rogol Zaar and encountering numerous enemies who have been banished to the Phantom Zone.
Bendis proves he's adept at handling both sides of the Superman ledger.
One note: This trade paperback collection is only one part of "The Unity Saga." The storyline does not conclude in this one collection.
