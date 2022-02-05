COMIC BOOKS: Superman: The One Who Fell

"Superman: The One Who Fell" collects "Superman" Nos. 29-32 and "Action Comics" No. 1029.
The story arc connects a recent "Superman" run with "Superman: Son of Kal-El." And "The One Who Fell" feels like a transition storyline – one that's kind of connected to what went before while only hinting at what might lie ahead. And fairly unsatisfactory overall.
In "The One Who Fell," Superman and his super-powered son are exploring space, helping a race of subjugated people on a far-off world, dealing with a diminished Superman and a rising son.
"Superman: Son of Kal-El" is the story of that son who takes on the mantle of his father as Superman ... but again that is another story in a since established comic book.
In recent story arcs of "Superman," Clark and Lois' son, Jon, went from being a super-powered tyke to being a super-powered teen after a different trip in space which lasted years for him while on earth only a couple of weeks passed for his parents ... but again that is another set of stories in past issues of the regular "Superman" title.
"The One Who Fell" is a springboard to bounce readers from one set of expectations to a new set of expectations.
This transitional storyline is confusing and disjointed. In the early chapters, Superman seems to be literally falling apart then the superfather and son are whisked to what seems to be the start of the adventure about halfway through the book but with a different outcome than the earlier pages.
So, in terms of a storyline, "The One Who Fell" is one that fails.
