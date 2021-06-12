COMIC BOOKS: Superman: Mythological

"Superman: Mythological," the fourth volume of Brian Michael Bendis' run on the Man of Steel, is more like a year-long wait should be for a new collection of a comic book title.
"Mythological" collects issues 20-28 – that's nine issues – of "Superman," nearly twice the number of issues than what was presented in Bendis' recently released "Action Comics" – also the first collection after nearly a year.
"Mythological" doesn't get bogged down in the Leviathan mega-storyline like "Action," thank goodness. Instead, it more closely follows the storylines in previously collected "Superman" issues from Bendis' fascinating run.
And it jumps straight into the revelations from a little more than a year ago when Superman publicly revealed he is reporter Clark Kent.
Here, Lois Lane must deal with the ramifications of that revelation as Superman declares himself Earth's representative in a league of planets. Folks back home – here on Earth – don't care for Superman declaring himself "Earth's king," and since he's off planet, Lois is stuck dealing with the press, the feds, the public, etc.
While the ramifications of revealing his secret identity are intriguing, there's still plenty of action and other interesting encounters: Superman fights Mongul who wants to crush the United Planets; Superman seeks therapy from Dr. Fate and faces a Lord of Chaos; Superman must deal with a culture devoted to stopping the threat of a Kryptonian raised under a yellow sun.
"Mythological" marks the end of Bendis' remarkable Superman run. It's an up, up and away of a send off.
