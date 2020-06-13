Brian Michael Bendis continues bringing a new spin to the Man of Steel.
And he does it in a smart, well-planned way.
"Action Comics" presents Superman and Clark Kent. Plenty of Clark here. Numerous scenes of his newspaper job at The Daily Planet.
"Superman" zeroes in on the title's namesake. Little or no Clark Kent, no Daily Planet scenes. Superman takes on worldwide and galactic threats.
With "Superman: Action Comics: Leviathan Hunt," the third collected volume of Bendis' run touches upon the DC Comics-wide Leviathan storyline but doesn't drown in it. Instead, the story arc focuses on the ongoing Invisible Mafia storyline, the Red Cloud and the purchase of The Daily Planet.
Given the uncertainty of the world, especially in the past few months, sneaking a few Superman comics is a guilty comfort. Especially under Bendis' guidance, whether it's "Action Comics" or "Superman."
Of course, the well-defined worlds of Clark and Superman collide soon after "Leviathan Hunt." Superman's Clark Kent identity is revealed to the world.
That's a different take indeed.
