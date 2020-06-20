COMIC BOOKS: Sub-Mariner: The Depths

Anyone looking for Prince Namor to team up with Doctor Doom, woo Sue Richards, battle the Fantastic Four or float in the ocean yelling "Imperious Rex," will be disappointed, perhaps even confused, by "Sub-Mariner: The Depths."
Instead, the graphic novel is about a scientist who has made a career of debunking legends. He has commandeered a submarine to debunk the legend of Atlantis and its underwater ruler – the Sub-Mariner.
"The Depths" focuses on the psyche of the scientist and the (rightfully placed) superstitions of his submarine crew as they navigate the murky seas 20,000 leagues below and deeper.
The graphic novel is more "Heart of Darkness" than bam-pow comic book action.
The Sub-Mariner is very much a focal point of the book but is relegated to a supporting role. Some could argue that Namor can't even get respect in a book bearing his name in the title.
Marvel seems to have lost focus on Namor. Even in big crossover stories involving Atlantis at war, the Sub-Mariner and his armies are relegated to cameos and supporting characters. In a recent issue of "Immortal Hulk," Namor had a cameo as a fry cook in a diner.
But "Sub-Mariner: The Depths" by writer Peter Milligan with painted pages by Esad Ribic is about the power of myth and legend, about the psychology of belief and evidence.
It's a deep dive into the realms of the mind as well as the sea.
