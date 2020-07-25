A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the first comic books were newspaper comic strips collected into pulp books.
From 1979-84, newspapers published a comic strip inspired by the success of the "Star Wars" movie franchise. In recent years, those newspaper comic strips have been collected in trade paperback editions.
"Star Wars: The Newspaper Strips" collects several of the daily storylines in one massive edition. Panels of the daily newspaper strip have been reformatted to look more like a traditional comic book layout. Even the black-and-white weekly panels have been colored.
The "Star Wars" strip is from the days when most newspaper comic pages included a serial strip with storylines stretching across a month or two of newspapers. Dick Tracy, Rex Morgan, Alley Oop, Prince Valiant, Spider-Man were among these daily adventure strips.
The "Star Wars" collection features all of the familiar characters from the original trilogy along with some new faces in new adventures.
Published as part of the Marvel Comics Epic Collection, this book is fun for "Star Wars" fans and readers who miss the old serial newspaper comic strips.
