Feel let down by the past couple of "Star Wars" movies?
Miss Darth Vader?
Want to see versions of Vader like your kid-self imagined he was? Outside of what we saw in the movies?
The "Star Wars: Darth Vader" comics may be for you.
After all, in past comics, Vader stood alone against a horde, and asked if they were ready to surrender to him. Armed with his light saber and the Force, it was no idle threat.
"Star Wars: Target Vader" continues the tradition.
The trade paperback collects the miniseries, which has Vader hounded by a band of mercenaries, while he hunts them. He faces an enemy led by a man who is nearly as ruthless of Vader.
Part of the success of the Vader books is the development of a great supporting cast. "Target Vader" continues this tradition, too.
Check out "Target Vader" or find past "Star Wars: Darth Vader" titles such as the excellent "Vader Down" series. Great writing, wonderful art, all in that beautiful place that was a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.