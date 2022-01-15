COMIC BOOKS: Spider- Man: Life Story

"Spider-Man: Life Story" is the mini-series for anyone who's ever calculated that Peter Parker who was a high school student when he was originally bitten by a radioactive spider in the early 1960s would be in his 70s today.
Here, writer Chip Zdarsky and illustrator Mark Bagley explore what it would be like if Peter Parker had aged like the rest of us after becoming Spider-Man 60 years ago.
Many of the major people in Peter's life are here – Gwen, Mary Jane, Harry, Flash, J. Jonah Jameson – but what happens to them is different than in the traditional comics. And not just that Peter and the gang all age through the decades.
Available now in a collected format, "Life Story" was originally published in six separate issues with each issue representing a decade in the life of Peter Parker/Spider-Man: the 1960s, 1970s, etc. The collection also includes the one-shot "Life Story" annual featuring a story about the aging and embittered J. Jonah Jameson who is paying the price for his schemes to unmask and or kill Spider-Man.
"Life Story" is an interesting book. Marvel is building on its success with Spider-Man by applying the same format to "The Fantastic Four."
It's an intriguing format, especially for long-time Spider-Man fans.
