COMIC BOOKS: Siege

The collected comic book issues that comprise the "Siege" trade paperback collection pick up a story already in progress.
Norman Osborn, the former Green Goblin, has become the government-designated leader of the Avengers – though an Avengers lacking original members but rather stand-ins for Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, etc., as well as a tremendously super-powered being known as the Sentinel. Osborn is the new Ironman.
Osborn also leads the Cabal, a group that includes Dr. Doom, Namor, Loki, Emma Frost.
Meanwhile, Asgard has fallen and Odin is gone. The homeworld of Thor hovers above the fields of Oklahoma. Osborn deems Asgard's arrival on Earth, in the United States, as an invasion. One that must be crushed.
Defying the orders of the U.S. government, Osborn and his Avengers attack Asgard. A move that leads to the return of the real Avengers spearheaded by the Steve Rogers/Captain America, Tony Stark/Ironman and Thor. Meanwhile, the Sentinel's powers and his obedience to Osborn spiral out of control.
"Siege" marked one of the highlights of writer Brian Michael Bendis working for Marvel before he moved to DC Comics at the helm of the Superman comics.
Numerous artists participate in "Siege." It's an oldie (by a few years) but a goodie worth finding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.