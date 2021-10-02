COMIC BOOKS: Shadow Year One Omnibus

Ever since Frank Miller introduced "Batman Year One" three decades ago, comics creators have reconsidered the first year of almost every comic book character .. with varying degrees of success and failure.
But "Batman Year One" is almost the impossible template to which all are compared.
"The Shadow Year One Omnibus" takes a look at the character who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men as he arrives in New York following years in the East.
The story is told through the eyes of Margo Lane – the Shadow's ally and love interest. Though the Shadow poses under the identity of Lamont Cranston, Margo knows from past experiences that this Lamont is not the same as the Lamont she knew years earlier.
The mini-series looks at how the Shadow builds his network of undercover associates and how he begins his war on organized crime in 1930s New York. It even reveals how he chose his slouch hat and great cloak.
But, even with the writing of the talented Matt Wagner – who is no stranger to "Year One" stories, "The Shadow Year One" never really clicks.
Unlike "Batman Year One" where young Bruce Wayne made mistakes and learned from them, the Shadow seems already self-assured in his abilities and how to use them for his mission.
But for long-time Shadow fans that should be expected.
Partly because the allure of the Shadow is the mystery surrounding the character. Take away too much mystery and the Shadow loses something; don't reveal enough of the backstory then it's not a very insightful "Year One" story.
That is the dilemma of "The Shadow Year One Omnibus" and it is also the major problem with the book. It's a good Shadow story but it is not the eye-opening experience that many readers may want.
