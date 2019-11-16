"Savage Sword of Conan" was published monthly in black and white, with detailed pen-and-ink work. A big magazine format with painted covers. It was grittier, more bold, a more adult format with more pages than Marvel's more mainstream "Conan the Barbarian" title.
Most of the stories were self-contained in one issue. Many were adaptations of Conan stories by Robert E. Howard, the character's creator. Others were multi-issue stories adapting Conan novels by L. Sprague de Camp, Lin Carter, etc.
"Savage Sword" was a big part of the Marvel Conan comics of the 1970s and 1980s.
The original run ended when Marvel and Conan Properties went separate ways. Dark Horse Comics published an excellent run of Conan comics in the early 2000s. In more recent months, Conan has returned to Marvel.
Marvel presents two revived monthly Conan titles: "Conan the Barbarian" and "Savage Sword of Conan."
It's a welcome return.
"Conan the Barbarian's" initial early issues create a contemporary story-telling feel for the barbarian who tread the jeweled thrones of the earth under his sandaled feet" 12,000 years ago.
The first "Savage Sword" trade paperback collects the first five issues which is a full story arc that should be an intriguing introduction to Conan and fun for long-time Conan fans.
This "Savage Sword" is in color, though some editions are available in black and white. The individual issues are also several pages shorter than the original "Savage Sword" format.
Here, Conan is lost at sea until pulled from the ocean by a slave ship. A slave nurses Conan back to health. They escape but not before Conan has a supernatural encounter on board placing a map within his mind.
This Conan is blunt and savage, with hints of his royal destiny while he battles wizards.
The "Sword" is still savage and it's once again sharp.
