There is something wonderfully ridiculous about "Savage Avengers."
The cover of the second collection of the monthly Marvel Comics title is a prime example: Conan the Barbarian, sword raised, far out of his Hyborian Age, faces Marvel's arch-bad guy, a cross-armed, looming Dr. Doom.
The subtitle: "To Dine with Doom." The book's title logo: The "Savage" type from the old "Savage Tales" and the traditional slanted "Avengers" font with a sword running through it.
The premise: Conan has been ripped from his world of 12,000 years ago, a sorcery that has also given him the ability to speak and understand modern English, and he is teamed with various contemporary Marvel characters.
In the first collection, he was teamed with Wolverine, Elektra, Brother Voodoo, the Punisher, etc., against a sorcerer from Conan's time.
In the second collection, Conan has a great buddy tale with Frank Castle, the Punisher, as they journey from the Savage Land to more civilized ports after the actions of the first story collection.
Conan teams with Black Widow to break up a human trafficking network.
He becomes an ally with the two great modern sorcerers – Dr. Doom and Dr. Strange – in a battle, again, against the powerful Hyborian wizard still living in contemporary times. Given Conan's aversion to wizards, his partnering with Doom and Strange has plenty of comic moments.
Comic moments run throughout the entire series. Unlike writers of regular Conan titles, "Savage Avengers" writer Gerry Dugan never forgets the "gigantic mirth" associated with creator Robert E. Howard's famed description of Conan – too many writers zero in on the "gigantic melancholies" of the barbarian.
"Savage Avengers" is wonderfully ridiculous but it's also wonderfully fun. And the most interesting use of Conan in many years.
