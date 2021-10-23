COMIC BOOKS: Savage Avengers: King in Black

The latest collection of "Savage Avengers" is subtitled "King in Black," a reference to the recent Marvel Comics mega-event featuring the symbiotes, lifeforms like Venom and Carnage, but readers do not have to follow the main issues and side stories in other titles to follow this latest story arc in "Savage Avengers."
But newcomers to the title need to know that "Savage Avengers" has ripped Conan and a sorcerer from the Hyborian Age 12,000 years ago and dropped them into the modern Marvel Universe.
It has been great fun seeing Conan the Barbarian partnered with and/or battling Wolverine, Dr. Strange, Dr. Doom, Black Widow, the Punisher and other Marvel characters. And while the war with the wizard Kulan Gath is the main event, Conan embarks on numerous side adventures in the 21st century.
In this collection, Conan works with Deadpool, which is a whirlwind combination of comedy and mayhem. Conan also meets Spider-Man.
But the biggest thing here is, finally, after nearly two years, Conan trades his Hyborean Age loincloth for a 21st century wardrobe. About time, though it's oddly disconcerting.
He's also tossed into Ryker's. But no big deal for a barbarian who was shackled to the walls of almost every prison and dungeon in the cities and nations from his era.
Still, readers do not need to follow the full "King in Black" storyline, but anyone intrigued by the "Savage Avengers" concept may want to go back and find the earlier collections or issues before opening this latest collection.
