There's something wonderfully wacky about "Savage Avengers."
By no means is this a humor book but the concept sounds goofy.
Conan the Barbarian has been ripped from his Hyborean Age some 12,000 years ago in the past and thrust into the contemporary world of the Marvel Universe.
In "Savage Avengers," Conan teams up with Wolverine, Black Widow, the Punisher, Dr. Strange, Elektra, Dr. Voodoo, etc.
The concept is so off-kilter but, in the hands of writer Gerry Duggan, it works.
In "Enter the Dragon," the third collection of issues in the "Savage Avengers" series, Conan and company continue facing off against the wizard Kulan Gath.
Kulan Gath is from Conan's era and is the main reason why Conan has been roaming the Marvel world of the 21st century in "Savage Avengers" and in other Marvel Comics.
Dr. Strange have discovered how Kulan Gath has absorbed so much magical powers through the ages. He and Elektra plot a plan to stop the wizard, with some help from Conan and the rest of the Savage Avengers, which includes Juggernaut and Black Knight for this adventure.
Again, "Savage Avengers" is something different but it is different with a difference.
