COMIC BOOKS: Savage Avengers concludes

"Savage Avengers" has been one of those comic book titles that is a joy to find and an ever larger pleasure to read.
The premise: A Hyborean Age sorcerer has appeared in the modern Marvel Universe but so has the man who killed him 12,000 years earlier.
Conan the Barbarian is that man and he fights side by side with Wolverine, the Punisher, Dr. Strange, Dr. Doom and others during the two-year run of "Savage Avengers."
And now the storyline has come to a close.
The final issue was published a couple of months ago. The final story collection featuring issues No. 23-28 was released earlier this month under the title "Savage Avengers: The Defilement of All Things by the Cannibal-Sorcerer Kulan Gath."
Gerry Duggan has written this epic, with plenty of adventurous and often darkly comic interludes, for its two-year-plus run.
He and artist Patch Zircher bring the "Savage Avengers" epic home in a satisfying way while leaving the door open to the possibility of other Conan tales in the regular Marvel Universe.
Meanwhile, Conan is appearing in another Marvel Comic set in his own era, "King Conan."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.