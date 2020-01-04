COMIC BOOKS: Savage Avengers: City of Sickles

Marvel was serious when it re-acquired the comic book rights to Conan the Barbarian.
Marvel revamped the "Conan the Barbarian" and "Savage Sword of Conan" titles, placing some of its top writers and artists on the sword-and-sorcery books.
The company also fully vested Conan into the Marvel Universe.
In the 1970s and '80s, Marvel occasionally brought Conan into the modern era via its popular "What If ..." series of "imaginary" stories that fell outside of titles regular chronologies and characters regular actions.
DC Comics teamed Conan with Wonder Woman a few years back.
While the "Conan" books keep the barbarian squarely in his Hyperborian Era of 12,000 years ago, "Savage Avengers" tears him from the past and places him in the current Marvel era.
In "Savage Avengers," Conan is teamed with Wolverine, the Punisher, Electra, Brother Voodoo and Venom. Conan hangs out in the Savage Land, where a sorcerer from Conan's age has traveled through time to wreak havoc.
The Savage Avengers wreak right back.
No holding back for these Avengers. "Savage Avengers" is a blood-and-guts comic. They ain't joking about the savage.
While it's fun to watch Conan cross his sword with Wolverine's claws, the barbarian provides a lot of the dark humor in the book. None of the modern anti-heroes know quite what to make of him.
"Savage Avengers: City of Sickles" gathers the first story arc in a trade paperback collection.
It's true to its team name while the story and relationships look promising.
