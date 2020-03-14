As William Shakespeare wrote for the witches in "Macbeth": "By the pricking of my thumbs / Something wicked this way comes."
Now, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is back in the five-issue comic book run, "Sabrina: Something Wicked."
The first issue was released this past week and features the second Sabrina pairing of Kelly Thompson and Veronica & Andy Fish, the same creative team that worked on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."
Sabrina is connected to the world of Archie and the new series is published by Archie Comics. Sabrina was a popular kids cartoon in the early 1970s, a live-action sit-com in the 1990s and now a Netflix series of three seasons so far.
In "Something Wicked," Sabrina should be enjoying the spoils of saving the day. After all, she saved family, friends, all of her hometown of Greendale.
But as Archie Comics notes in a release: "She's trapped in a love triangle, she's having trouble balancing the mortal and witch parts of herself, oh yeah, and she's being blackmailed. As if all that wasn't enough, while trying to help Radka and Ren with their ... supernatural problem, her aunts suddenly starting to look like people she can't trust. What's a teen witch to do?!"
Well, probably, get this issue and the next four issues during the next few months and find out.
