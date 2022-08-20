COMIC BOOKS: Sabrina Anniversary Spectacular No. 1

In her 60-year history, Sabrina the Teenage Witch has never had an arch enemy in the comics.
That changes this September.
With the one-shot "Sabrina Anniversary Spectacular No. 1," Archie Comics introduces Amber Nightstone.
"In the new lead story by Archie legend Dan Parent, Amber is an evil witch born at exactly the same time as Sabrina," according to a statement from Archie Comics. "Only one witch born that day may live amongst mortals, and Amber wants her turn, so she has to erase Sabrina from history."
“The creation of Amber Nightstone is super fun because believe it or not, in Sabrina’s 60-year history, she’s never had a true nemesis,” Parent said in the statement. “Sure, she’s had her adversaries in the past but Amber is basically the evil version of Sabrina. And Amber is tired of being cast aside and wants her time in the limelight. So now as Sabrina turns 60, we enter a whole new realm of fun.”
“I started referring to her as ‘Dark Sabrina,’ and that’s where the thinking was originally,” added Archie Comics Editor-In-Chief Mike Pellerito. “Sabrina has a great cast of characters in the comics but didn’t have a magical teen rival until now. That’s how I think of the cast of characters: Is there a way to challenge something established? Do we need someone who can do something different and give us some fun story points? Having Dan Parent on this kind of thing is great; he’s a (not so) secret weapon.”
Sabrina made her debut as part of the Archie Comics family in July 1962 and has since been part of a Saturday morning cartoon series, a live-action television series and a Netflix series. And, of course, numerous comic books.
"Sabrina Anniversary Spectacular" will be released Sept. 7.
