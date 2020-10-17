Riverdale Presents South Side Serpents

South Side Serpents

Archie Comics wisely continues to capitalize on the success of "Riverdale," the TV version of Archie and the gang.

In this latest "Riverdale"-related comic, readers enter the world of Jughead Jones and his family's biker gang. The book is scheduled to premiere in January.

It's a one-shot book by writer David Barnett and artists Richard Ortiz, Matt Herms and Jack Morelli.

It "follows Jughead on a dangerous solo mission to revive the Serpents for his father," according to a statement from Archie Comics.

"Focusing on the South Side Serpents gave me a chance to bring in the darkness and edginess of Riverdale but blend that with a little fun, as well," Barnett said in a statement. "I hope fans of the show and fans of the comics will both be able to get a lot out of the story, which features some familiar faces including Jughead, FP Jones and Toni Topaz. . . . I got to throw all my Kerouackian road trip fantasies in with Hunter S. Thompson’s 'Hell’s Angels,' and add a very healthy dollop of one of my favorite movies, 'The Warriors.'"

"Riverdale" fans take note.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you