Archie Comics wisely continues to capitalize on the success of "Riverdale," the TV version of Archie and the gang.
In this latest "Riverdale"-related comic, readers enter the world of Jughead Jones and his family's biker gang. The book is scheduled to premiere in January.
It's a one-shot book by writer David Barnett and artists Richard Ortiz, Matt Herms and Jack Morelli.
It "follows Jughead on a dangerous solo mission to revive the Serpents for his father," according to a statement from Archie Comics.
"Focusing on the South Side Serpents gave me a chance to bring in the darkness and edginess of Riverdale but blend that with a little fun, as well," Barnett said in a statement. "I hope fans of the show and fans of the comics will both be able to get a lot out of the story, which features some familiar faces including Jughead, FP Jones and Toni Topaz. . . . I got to throw all my Kerouackian road trip fantasies in with Hunter S. Thompson’s 'Hell’s Angels,' and add a very healthy dollop of one of my favorite movies, 'The Warriors.'"
"Riverdale" fans take note.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.