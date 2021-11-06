"Reign of X" Vol. 1 follows the aftermath of the epic "X of Swords," where the mutant nation survived an inter-dimensional battle to restore their sentient island of Krakoa with its other half.
Here, the mutants reach for the stars by relaunching SWORD – the space defense operation of Earth.
The resurrection protocols are a mess.
The X-Men continue the journey to become the heroes/champions of the mutant nation, etc.
This volume collects issues of "SWORD" (No. 1), "X-Men," "X-Factor" and "Hellions." As the Vol. 1 suggests, it is the first collection of issues from Marvel's many "X"-related titles with the framework of the massive "Reign of X" crossover.
With past "X" books, I have suggested readers can catch up by knowing a few things in advance of opening a book but this does not feel true for "Reign of X." Readers need to visit other books first; there's just too much to explain.
But for regular or even semi-regular readers of the "X" books, "Reign" feels like another intriguing chapter in the ever-evolving storyline of the Marvel's mutant nation.
