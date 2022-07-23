COMIC BOOKS: Norse Mythology: Volume 1

Neil Gaiman, author "The Sandman" comics, novels such as "American Gods," children's books such as "Coraline" and short-story collections such as "Trigger Warning," penned an adaptation titled "Norse Mythology" a few years ago.
Gaiman's take on the Norse tales of Odin, Thor, Loki, etc., was adapted into a Dark Horse company comic book. The first six issues have been collected into "Norse Mythology Volume 1."
It includes the Norse tales of the creation of the Nine Worlds; Loki's gamble to secure new golden tresses for the hair he stole from the head of Sif, Thor's wife; the story of Odin's gaining wisdom and the loss of his eye; the taming of Loki's children; another Loki gamble about building a wall around Asgard; and the theft of Thor's hammer.
The stories are often humorous, with bawdy endings, and a hint of tragedy.
Various artists illustrate the series. Great comic book artists such as P. Craig Russell, Mike Mignola, Jerry Ordway, Piotr Kowalski, Jill Thompson, David Rubin. Russell provides the script based on Gaiman's book.
The oddest thing is seeing Thor, Odin, Loki and the Asgard company portrayed in comic book form in something other than a Marvel Comics version of Thor. The Marvel Thor is the Thor that most of the general public knows. And though this comic book is based on the Thor from the original myths, some comparisons can't be helped.
Like the Gaiman book, "Norse Mythology Volume 1" is an accessible telling of the Viking myths.
