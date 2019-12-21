"Marvel Legacy" looks like another trade paperback collecting the flagship issues of a major comic book industry event/crossover.
There seems to be no end of these massive crossover events from Marvel and DC Comics. And the stories of all superhero hands on decks to save the Earth as well as the known universe – or Earths or multiverses – are attractive, especially packaged together in one volume.
Crossovers always feel tedious when read on a month-to-month basis and seem to infect every title in a publishing company's lineup. But there's something appealing in reading the cosmic event all at once – without delving into every hero's individual title.
"Marvel Legacy" offers another cataclysmic event ... by reaching back to the past.
With a lead-off story by the prolific Jason Aaron, "Legacy" reaches back a million years to a prehistoric Avengers of Odin, Phoenix, Iron Fist, a Sorcerer Supreme, Ghost Rider, etc. Odin is trying to tame a stubborn Mjolnir as he and his fellow "Prevengers" battle a Celestial on Earth.
The storyline led to the transition back from the Falcon as Captain America, a young woman as Iron Heart and the Jane Foster Thor to the more traditional Steve Rogers Captain America, Tony Stark Iron-Man and the Odinson Thor. The others filled in when Rogers became an alt-universe creation and a mole for Hydra, Stark was in a coma and Thor became unworthy to wield his hammer.
"Legacy" also led to the return of the Fantastic Four from galactic exile and Wolverine and Hulk from the dead.
A worthy endeavor launched a few years ago that led to numerous current Marvel storylines.
But don't be fooled by purchasing the "Marvel Legacy" trade paperback. Readers looking for an intriguing concept will find it but ones looking for a storyline encapsulated in one volume will feel disappointed and possibly cheated if paying the full cover price for the volume.
While "Legacy" introduces the concepts that will return Marvel to its past while embracing its future, the collection does not contain a conclusion. Instead, readers find a list of dozens of titles affected by the one "Legacy" story.
The volume also contains Marvel Primer Pages – several, in fact. Primer Pages offer short origin stories of Marvel's best-known characters, sort of a reminder/introduction to who all of these characters are.
And it contains an issue of the revived FOOM magazine. FOOM stands for Friends of Ol' Marvel. FOOM was a regular Marvel magazine for fans back in the 1970s.
Marvel created some amazing storylines by giving its most popular heroes new identities but it also lost something of the spark by replacing the originals with surrogates, too.
"Legacy" took Marvel back to its roots. And it's been an enjoyable ride.
