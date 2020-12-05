Brad Meltzer is known for writing bestselling novels such as "The President's Shadow," bestselling history books such as "The First Conspiracy" and "The Lincoln Conspiracy," history/mystery crossover book/TV projects such as "Decoded."
And comic books.
Meltzer wrote the landmark, bestselling "Identity Crisis" that has someone who uses knowledge of DC heroes' secret identities to target their loved ones. "Identity Crisis" peeled back the layers of the DC Universe relationships and exposed moral weaknesses in each of the characters and their methods.
Meltzer wrote other Justice League of America stories. He penned the JLA story arc: "The Tornado's Path."
Red Tornado wishes to trade his existence as a super-powered, immortal android for being a super-powered mortal.
Super-powered, immortal androids should be careful what they wish for.
He will get his wish but it is a trap to release one of the JLA's oldest enemies.
Meltzer brings plenty of moral and psychological drama as well as action and suspense to "Tornado's Path." The trick to Meltzer's comic book storytelling is he never forgets the familiar human motivations that lie beneath the bullet-proof surface of the heroes' skin.
Meltzer penned his JLA adventures several years ago. Coupled with Ed Benes' masterful artwork, it's worth crossing the path of the Meltzer JLA stories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.