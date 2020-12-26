COMIC BOOKS: Justice League of America: The Lightning Saga

There's nothing wrong with "Justice League of America: The Lightning Saga."
The story arc partners the JLA with the Justice Society of America. It even pulls in some members of the future Legion of Super-Heroes.
But given the excellence of writer Brad Meltzer's previous "JLA" storylines: "Identity Crisis," "The Tornado's Path," as well as his bestselling novels, such as "The President's Shadow," and history books – "The First Conspiracy" and "The Lincoln Conspiracy," "The Lightning Saga" is a bit disappointing.
Perhaps, it's because of the aforementioned guest stars.
There are just too many of them.
Add them to the already full JLA roster then it becomes a rushed smorgasbord of superheroes – a bland, uncleansed palate taste of everything followed by the dissatisfaction of being miserably full.
The strength of Meltzer's earlier JLA works is the study of complexities – with the personalities of characters as well as their relationships with one another.
That's missing in "The Lightning Saga."
Every time the story leans toward character development, a dive into the interpersonal workings of a relationship – like lightning, it's gone.
And there are so many characters, some readers may finish this story arc uncertain why the heroes teamed up and what they are fighting for. Essentially, Legion members start showing up in their past which is our present, the JLA and the JSA, a super team from the past, must hunt the Legionnaires down.
Or something like that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.