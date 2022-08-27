COMIC BOOKS: Justice League: Last Ride

Tragedy has shattered the Justice League.
Superman and Batman aren't talking. They are mad at each other. The one-time Super Friends no longer trust one another.
Along with Wonder Woman, they have walked away from the superhero team of the Justice League.
But when Lobo, a murderous, space-traveling bounty hunter, has been apprehended and faces trial, they put aside their differences, without letting go of their anger, grief and mistrust. Especially as the return of Darkseid threatens to free Lobo and cause great destruction across the universe.
"Justice League: Last Ride" is a stand-alone miniseries by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Miguel Mendonca.
It packs a lot of story, action, mystery and characterization in the 164 pages of the collected edition.
"Last Ride" isn't a sprawling war between the Justice League and some other super team – though it does feature the Green Lantern Corps – but rather a core group of heroes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, a couple of Green Lanterns and a Flash against Darkseid's Apokolips – and in a much more interesting way, a group whose members are at war with themselves. All told in a compact, fast-paced story.
"Last Ride" is a ride worth taking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.