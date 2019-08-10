One does not expect a time-travel, multi-verse saga from an Archie comic.
But "Jughead's Time Police" reads like something found more in a multi-verse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" storyline involving multiple Supermen.
Except here, it's multiple hamburger-munching, sidekick Jugheads.
Given how Archie Comics deals with multiple story styles from the classic-look Archie and gang who have been around for generations to the more modern Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica from "Riverdale" to werewolf Jughead in "Jughead: The Hunger," there's plenty of multiverse possibilities.
Here, Jughead shoots into the future and meets his older self before "present-day Jughead" must zip back into the past.
"Jughead's Time Police" is a few issues into its five-issue mini-series. A fun tale so far but worth the outcome ... only time will tell.
