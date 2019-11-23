Josie and the Pussycats have left their paw marks on the music scene of earth. Now, the comic book band is making music in space.
"Josie and the Pussycats in Space" No. 1 premiered in recent weeks.
And they are "the hottest band in outer space," according to Archie Comics. "But with fame and fortune comes turmoil as internal conflicts are threatening to tear the group apart."
Hey, the band faces alien menaces which may help Josie and the gang get their act together. They can either play in harmony or learn that in space people may be able to hear that catchy beat but to quote "Alien" "no one can hear you scream."
Alex de Campi writes. Devaki Neogi, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli handle the pictures.
Issue No. 2 is likely to drop any time.
