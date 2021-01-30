COMIC BOOKS: Joker: Killer Smile

The Joker has always received more attention than most comic book villains.
Few other bad guys get their own titles, outside of appearing in their superhero arch-enemy's books. But the Joker has been getting his own titles, with Batman as a supporting character, for decades.
DC Comics published a monthly Joker comic a generation ago. "The Killing Joke" is a classic graphic novel centering on a possible origin of the Joker.
In the past year, possibly in the wake of the Oscar-winning "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix – what other villain has been the star of his own movie? – the Joker has been center stage of multiple DC Comics projects.
"Batman: Curse of the White Knight" was a sequel to "White Knight," which presented a reformed Joker as the hero and Batman as the bad guy. "Curse" charts the ramifications of the original storyline.
"Batman: Three Jokers" delves into three aspects of the Joker's personality presented in past characterizations.
But "Joker: Killer Smile" drops Batman in the title – don't worry, he's here – and jumps straight into the head of the Joker. Or more accurately, how the Joker can get into someone's head, especially someone trying to get into his head.
"Killer Smile's" main character is a psychologist trying not only to understand what drives the Joker but cure the Joker. Instead, the Arkham Asylum psychologist starts questioning his own sanity.
"Joker: Killer Smile" is a compelling story told by Jeff Lemire with excellent art and colors by Andrea Sorrentino and Jordie Bellaire.
The trade paperback collecting the "Killer Smile" mini-series includes the additional epilogue "Batman: The Killer Smile," which is definitely a Batman story, well, a Bruce Wayne story. It's a plot twist explored a few times through the years: Batman doesn't exist – he's part of the psychosis of Bruce Wayne. This is an interesting look at that concept.
By the way, like most comic books, this one is not for kids.
