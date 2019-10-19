For many comics fans, the movie "Joker" was about what they expected.
Not taking anything away from Joaquin Phoenix's performance, but ever since the previews were released earlier this year, comics fans knew the Joker can be a terribly gritty, realistic disturbed character.
He's been that way in the comic books and graphic novels for years.
Just read "The Killing Joke" by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, originally released more than 30 years ago.
Or "Joker" by writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo, the same team behind the recently published "Batman: Damned."
"Joker" was first published a decade ago but it owes a tip of the hat to "The Joker's Five Way Revenge" in "Batman" No. 251 issued September 1973.
Arguably, every Joker-related story of nearly the past 50 years owes tribute to "Five Way."
Written by Dennis O'Neil and drawn by Neal Adams, the issue is considered a milestone because it returns Joker to his violent history following years of camp from the 1960s Batman TV show.
In the one-shot "Batman" comic, the Joker is out of the insane asylum and wreaks murderous vengeance on his former henchmen, while Batman struggles to find and stop him.
In the "Joker" graphic novel, he's been released from Arkham Asylum. He discovers that Penguin, Riddler, Two-Face and others have taken what he considers his while he's been locked away. The Joker takes back what's his in a night of brutal, deadly mayhem.
Bermejo's art is stunning; each panel a painting. Azzarello's writing is incisive and brings a deep, dark cutting edge to Joker and the characters of Gotham City.
"Joker" was rereleased earlier this year with a new cover under the "DC Black Label," titles offering a more gritty/mature audience take on Batman and other DC characters.
Fans could do well to find "Joker," "The Killing Joke" and the landmark "The Joker's Five Way Revenge" for three of the better Joker storylines from hundreds of Joker storylines. Stories that prove the rule for the gritty fear that permeates the movie.
